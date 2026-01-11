FSU football lands FCS All-American DB out of transfer portal

The Florida State Seminoles are replacing three of their five starters in the secondary this offseason. Cornerback Jerry Wilson graduated, while safeties Earl Little Jr. and Edwin Joseph elected to enter the transfer portal.

With not much returning experience on the roster, the Seminoles have been forced to hit the portal to add depth to the room.

Florida State is bringing in a freshman All-American from the FCS ranks to strengthen the unit.

FSU Lands Former Illinois State DB CJ Richard Jr.

On Saturday evening, Illinois State redshirt freshman defensive back CJ Richard Jr. announced his commitment to Florida State. Richard Jr. was recently in Tallahassee for a visit.

Illinois State DB CJ Richard (@richard05___) has committed to Florida State, his rep @monnier_oscar of @jordansportsgrp tells @On3sports.



The Freshman All-American posted 36 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and 2 INTs in 2025. https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 pic.twitter.com/aNJpZFLE78 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 11, 2026

Richard Jr. appeared in 15 games and made six starts at safety for the Redbirds, totaling 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and two interceptions. He recorded a season-high nine tackles in a 37-7 loss to Southern Illinois on November 22.

According to PFF, Richard Jr. graded out as the second-best player on Illinois State's defense, slotting in at 79.7 overall. He missed 0% of his tackle attempts but did allow ten receptions on 17 targets for 163 yards.

Richard Jr. was named a freshman All-American by Phil Steele.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

