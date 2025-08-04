FSU’s Earl Little Jr. taking charge in revamped defensive unit
TALLAHASSEE - Florida State's secondary last season wasn’t the worst, but it was far from its best. Opponents averaged 201.3 passing yards per game, ranking FSU 86th nationally, and the defense allowed an average of 28 points per contest, which aren't numbers that don’t exactly scream elite. Still, the defensive back room was revitalized this offseason with the additions of defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper.
Injuries sparked a series of what-if scenarios, but a fresh look at the roster has injected new energy into a 2–10 team that, just one season earlier, stood atop the ACC.
The Seminoles are focused on turning the page, and for Earl Little Jr., last year’s record doesn’t define what’s happening now. Whether it’s a new system, new staff, or simply a clean slate, he’s embraced the moment with what every program needs: steady hands and a clear voice.
"Helping the defense to be successful... doing what I'm asked to do." Little Jr. said to the media on Sunday.
READ MORE: Florida State jumps into recruitment for blue-chip Georgia talent
He’s expected to play the rover position in White's 3-3-5 defense, which is a hybrid role between safety and linebacker.
"It allows me to play with more vision," Little Jr. continued. "Being in the middle of the field all the time and having my eyes on all segments of the field, it allows me to play fast... It's going to be crazy."
If the defense clicks the way Little Jr. believes it can, “crazy” might be exactly what the Seminoles need.
Little Jr. saw action in 12 games last season, primarily in a reserve role, and finished with 15 tackles, including one for loss and a sack. He earned Special Teams Newcomer of the Year honors, but now steps into a broader role with a fresh start in front of him.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native won’t be the only one roaming the secondary with a purpose. Florida State added Houston cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, who has already turned heads in camp. His energy has helped add another layer to a rebounding team aimed at success.
"He was definitely a great addition to this team," Little Jr. said of Wilson. "He's the juice man. He's the energy guy. He likes to bring other dudes up around him. He has a fiery edge to him. He's not the biggest dude, but he plays with a lot of edge and a lot of heart."
How it all comes together remains to be seen, but for now, the Seminoles have a stack of versatile pieces in place and a player ready for the challenge.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok