Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson turns heads with acrobatic catch
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles took the field in Doak Campbell Stadium, briefly, for their first scrimmage of fall camp. However, heavy rain and thunder in the area forced the Seminoles to move into the IPF.
That didn't stop lightning from striking the field.
Florida State Wide Receiver Duce Robinson Puts Up Massive Play
Following the scrimmage, head coach Mike Norvell referenced a big play from junior wide receiver Duce Robinson while discussing the offense. It was a somewhat nonchalant comment sandwiched in a long-winded recap.
"I know Duce Robinson had a big, big play and a conversion," Norvell said on Tuesday evening.
That's burying the lede, Mike!
Footage of Robinson's catch has surfaced from the scrimmage and it was more than a big play, it was electric.
On a deep route, Robinson created separation from senior cornerback Jeremiah Wilson and was open near the end zone. However, the ball from senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos was slightly underthrown.
That forced Robinson to turn his body back towards the past and adjust to bring it in over Wilson. It was an incredible effort from both parties as Robinson fought to hold onto the ball despite Wilson getting a hand on it.
Robinson let out a furious roar after finishing the highlight.
Duce Robinson Could Be Florida State's Next Elite Pass-Catcher
A five-star prospect in the 2023 class and Florida State legacy, Robinson began his college career at USC. The 6-foot-6, 223-pound wide receiver averaged nearly 20 yards per catch during his two years with the Trojans.
Overall, he saw action in 23 games and made five starts at USC, all of which came in 2024. Robinson totaled 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns.
Florida State fully believes Robinson could be the next elite pass-catcher to come through Tallahassee. He's obviously immensely talented but it's the work ethic and down-to-earth personality that truly make him special.
Robinson keeps showing up and making plays. Don't be surprised when that translates to game days, as he's already built a solid rapport with Castellanos. The two have been close since arriving at Florida State.
Though he missed some time in the spring with a lower-body injury, Robinson is showing everyone what he can do now that's healthy.
Next Up For Florida State:
The Seminoles will review film from the scrimmage on Wednesday morning before departing from Jacksonville. Florida State is set to hold its annual slate of practices at UNF on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The team will be back in Tallahassee for its second preseason scrimmage on Sunday.
