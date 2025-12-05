Mike Norvell addresses FSU football staff changes and future of Gus Malzahn, Tony White

The first domino has fallen in Tallahassee.

Florida State moved on from defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. on Friday morning. It's the first of what could be multiple staff changes throughout the program this offseason.

READ MORE: FSU football dismisses defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the futures of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White. As of now, it seems like both coaches will be remaining with the Seminoles.

Mike Norvell: 'Not Been Any Change' With Gus Malzahn and Tony White

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Norvell met with the media earlier today to discuss Florida State's #Tribe26 signing class. Obviously, most of the questions revolved around the coaching staff and Tommy Castellanos' waiver process.

The sixth-year head coach was asked directly if White and Malzahn are expected to be with the program in 2026.

"Yes, well, there's not been any change in regard to that," Norvell said on Friday. "Just going to continue to push forward with all things and really nothing to comment in regards to that."

White is under contract for the next two years, earning $1.6 million in 2026 and $1.7 million in 2027. The defensive coordinator pushed back last month when questioned about his future with the Seminoles.

"You know something I don't? I just celebrated my wife's birthday, my kids, and the church is right across the street. There is nothing that I have going on, zero," White said in November. "I got to worry about going to family dinner with my wife and watching my boy play basketball here at Maclay and watching my daughter play soccer. That's all that's on my mind, and making sure that I do everything I can for the guys."

Malzahn didn't have as endearing a response. He will earn $2 million in 2026 and $2.5 million in 2027.

"Yeah. I mean, my intent is to help us get bowl eligible and win this game, and that's exactly what my focus is," Malzahn said last month.

With Surtain Sr. no longer at Florida State, Norvell declined to speak about what else the Seminoles have brewing.

"We're continuing to work through the process of our staff, kind of some of the organization aspects of what we're doing. But, I have nothing to comment on that right now."

NoleGameday will continue to monitor potential changes throughout the Florida State football program. The Seminoles will likely want to have the majority of these moves done before the NCAA Transfer Portal opens.

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News