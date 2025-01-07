Florida State Defensive Lineman Has Insane Physical Trait Reminiscent Of NFL Players
Florida State is bringing in size, physicality, and experience on its defensive line this offseason. The Seminoles have added four transfers to their defensive front along with a talented Early Signing Class that includes recruits from the high school and junior college levels.
With that being said, there might not be a more physically imposing newcomer on defense than former blue-chip prospect Kevin Wynn. The Seminoles held off Georgia and South Carolina down the stretch for the top-100 defender, and for good reason. Wynn is the top signee in FSU's #Tribe25 haul and he's talented enough to see the field early in his career in garnet and gold.
Prior to enrolling in Tallahassee, Wynn is participating in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, which features some of the top prep prospects in the country. Wynn is the lone FSU signee in Texas for the event.
The Georgia native put together some extremely impressive measurements leading up to the exhibition that are reminiscent of players who are already in the NFL. According to 247Sports, Wynn came in at over 6-foot-2, 340 pounds, and posted hands larger than ten inches.
The hand size is notable as only 20 of the 53 defensive linemen or EDGE prospects at the most recent NFL Combine had 10-inch or larger hands. Two former FSU stars who were drafted in the top 40, Jared Verse (9 7/8 inches) and Braden Fiske (9 3/8 inches), didn't reach those measurements. Fabien Lovett, who landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, came in with 10 3/8-inch hands.
Don't let Wynn get his massive paws on you, or you're more than likely getting slammed into the turf. He's more than physically imposing and that's an impressive quality for an incoming true freshman. Wynn will get the benefit of being able to go through the Tour of Duty and spring practice with the Seminoles this offseason. That'll give him a shot to be a contributor on the front line in 2025.
As a senior, Wynn recorded 68 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and three blocked kicks. He's ranked as the No. 59 overall prospect, the No. 10 DL, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class.
You can watch Wynn complete in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Satruday, January 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
