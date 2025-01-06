Standout Utah State Running Back Transfer Lists Florida State In Top-Six
Florida State is a contender for one of the top running backs in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Monday, Utah State running back transfer Rahsul Faison announced his top-six schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Alabama, North Carolina, UCLA, UCF, and South Carolina. Faison was in Tallahassee for a visit last week and has also checked out the Crimson Tide and Tar Heels.
Faison is coming off a career year with the Aggies where he rushed 198 times for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns along with 22 catches for 99 yards. He recorded five games of 100+ rushing yards, including a season-high 20 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown in a 55-10 victory against Hawaii on November 16. Faison was named second-team All-Mountain West for his performance last fall.
During his two seasons with the Aggies, Faison appeared in 25 games, making 13 starts, and totaled 316 carries for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 151 yards.
The Pennsylvania native signed with Marshall as a two-star prospect in 2019. He had two stints at the JUCO level, including with Snow College in 2022 where he rushed 88 times for 355 yards and six touchdowns. Following that campaign, he made his way to Utah State.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back should have at least one season of eligibility remaining due to the new JUCO ruling. Faison is ranked as the No. 59 overall transfer and the No. 4 running back transfer according to 247Sports.
Florida State has six scholarship running backs eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Roydell Williams, redshirt senior Caziah Holmes, redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas, redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr., sophomore Kam Davis, and redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy.
The Seminoles signed four-star Ousmane Kromah during the Early Signing Period.
