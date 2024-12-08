Florida State Defensive Tackle Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Another member of Florida State's roster is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Sunday morning, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye announced his intentions to move on from the Seminoles. Durojaiye is coming off his first season in Tallahassee after beginning his career at Kentucky and spending a season at West Virginia.
Durojaiye appeared in four games in 2024, totaling three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack in reserve duty. His lone sack came in FSU's blowout loss to Notre Dame. Durojaiye saw action for just 32 snaps in his four outings. 15 of those were in the win against Charleston Southern.
The Pennsylvania native signed with Kentucky as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He redshirted with the Wildcats before moving on to West Virginia. In his lone season with the Mountaineers, Durojaiye totaled a career-best 23 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Durojaiye is the fourth scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, and redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr. have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has five scholarship defensive tackles eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Grady Kelly, redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson, redshirt freshman Jamorie Flagg, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star Kevin Wynn and three-star JUCO Tyeland Coleman during the Early Signing Period.
