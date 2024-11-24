Florida State Opens As Double-Digit Underdog In Rivalry Game Against Florida Gators
The conclusion of the 2024 season has arrived for the Florida State Seminoles. Following a rivalry game against the Florida Gators on Saturday night, the focus will fully turn to coaching changes and retooling the roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal and Early Signing Period. Unlike the Seminoles, the Gators do have more to play for after becoming bowl eligible thanks to an upset win over Ole Miss in Gainesville.
Florida enters the matchup at 6-5, no easy task after the program dealt with one of the toughest schedules in the country this year. The Gators have defeated two straight top-25 opponents behind the emergence of true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. The former five-star prospect has completed 79/135 passes for 1,477 yards with nine touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing 42 times for 105 yards.
The strength of Florida's schedule, which included six ranked opponents, probably plays a part in why its defense is ranked No. 103 in the country. The Gators are surrendering an average of 403.5 yards per game, 5.75 yards per play, and 25.6 points per game. It is worth noting that the unit held LSU to 16 points and Ole Miss to 17 points in its most recent victories.
Florida State has won two consecutive games in the rivalry but Vegas thinks the Sunshine Showdown will swing in a different direction this year. According to early lines from DraftKings, Florida State is a +14.5-point underdog against Florida. No over/under odds or moneyline numbers have been released just yet.
This is the seventh time in eight games that the Seminoles have been regarded as the betting underdog, including the third time in five games as a double-digit underdog. It remains to be seen if FSU will be able to carry over any momentum from its win against Charleston Southern into what projects to be an intense rivalry game.
Florida State and Florida will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
