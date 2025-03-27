Nole Gameday

FSU Football offers four-star defensive lineman from Peach State

The Seminoles continue to expand their defensive line board.

Dustin Lewis

Tico Crittendon Jr./Twitter
In this story:

Florida State's defensive line recruiting board continues to grow with the Seminoles two weeks into spring practice.

On Thursday, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr. announced that he'd been offered by FSU. Crittendon Jr. is a rising senior out of the Peach State who has already scheduled official visits to Georgia, Auburn, Texas, and Tennessee.

Crittendon Jr. previously released a top-seven that included the Bulldogs, Tigers, Longhorns, Volunteers, USC, LSU, and North Carolina State.

READ MORE: Closer look at Tommy Castellanos, Brock Glenn in FSU Football's latest practice highlights

During his junior season at Lithonia High School, Crittendon Jr. recorded 25 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one sack, and two forced fumbles. He had 2+ tackles for loss in all six of his appearances, including seven tackles, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in a 42-0 victory against Northview High School on September 20.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 309 overall prospect, the No. 36 DL, and the No. 35 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to land a defensive lineman but that could change in the near future.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

READ MORE: QB Brock Glenn explains why he stuck with FSU Football this offseason

