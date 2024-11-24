Florida State Fans, Former Players React To Second Win Of 2024 Season
It had been 63 days since the Florida State Seminoles won a football game. In that span, FSU has played and lost six games, outscored by a combined total of 217-73. Due to the lack of success, the Seminoles have seen in 2024 on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, Mike Norvell was forced to fire both of his coordinators as well as his wide receivers coach, allowing for some sort of change to take place for the remaining two games of the season.
After two weeks of adjustment and preparation, the Seminoles delivered on Saturday, winning their second game over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, handing the FCS squad a 41-7 loss.
Although it may not have been pretty at times, the team delivered for the home crowd, riding the wave of momentum they had built up and not looking back.
While the season is in many ways already over as there is no postseason hopes for the Seminoles, there is still one game that remains, and Saturday's win could be an indication that this team is still standing, and has every intention of giving it their all against what is arguably their greatest rival.
Following the game, Fans took to social media to voice their excitement following the win, here are some of the reactions from the game.
Former FSU QB Chris Rix Has His Eyes Set On Next Week's Game
Former FSU Linebacker Dontavious Jackson Is Cherishing the Win
Analyst and Former Florida State QB Danny Kanell Shouts Out the State of Florida For Delivering this Weekend
Sophomore Linebacker Justin Cryer Shouts Out His Teammate For His Interception
2013 National Champion Freddie Stevenson Is Just Happy With the Win
More Fan Reactions Below
