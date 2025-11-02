Florida State football fans, former players rejoice after crushing Wake Forest
For the first time in over a year, the Florida State Seminoles can mark down a win in the victory column for conference play, following a 42-7 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. En route to victory, the Seminoles scored 6 touchdowns for the first time since Week 3, breaking their four-game losing streak dating back to the end of September.
After what was initially a slow start, the Seminoles quickly began to take control of the game, scoring two touchdowns in each of the final three quarters. With this contest being a must-win game, for many reasons beyond just going to a bowl game, the Seminoles delivered, nearly shutting out the Wake Forest offense had it not been for a lost fumble late in the game.
READ MORE: FSU football's Duce Robinson goes viral with highlight-reel catch
With Wake Forest entering the contest 5-2 on the season, and on a three-game win streak after a hard-fought win against SMU, this was expected to be a tight matchup. The struggles seen within the Florida State Football program have been on full display this year, getting as far as potential midseason staff changes.
While the victory may not make up for the four previous losses from poor decision-making and execution from the team, this certainly reminds us of what this team is capable of, which is a dominant football program. The Seminoles put up over 400 yards of total offense for the seventh time this season, something that was done only once in 2024.
With high expectations for the rest of the season, the team takes the road on a trip to Death Valley next weekend to face the Clemson Tigers. As always, though, fans and former players didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts on the Seminoles’ performance this weekend, celebrating the victory on Florida State’s homecoming and Seminole Heritage night.
Reactions Below
New York Jets cornerback and FSU Alum Azareye'h Thomas shows his support for Mike Norvell
FSU and Baltimore Ravens great Peter Boulware shouts out the fans for their unwavering support of Florida State football.
Former FSU star defensive tackle Everett Dawkins has an interesting take on the recent losses
2013 FSU national champion Nile Lawrence-Stample questions what the real challenges have been for the team this season
Former Florida State linebacker Dontavious Jackson is pleased with the victory
Former FSU FB and 2013 national champion Freddie Stevenson is happy with the team's response to a poor stretch of games
More Reactions Below
READ MORE: Updated ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok