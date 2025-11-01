Updated ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
There are less than 24 hours remaining until the Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons kick off a conference game in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening.
To put it bluntly, Florida State has no choice but to win this game. If not, the consequences could be dire within the program. The Seminoles have lost nine straight conference games, and over 400 days have passed since their last ACC victory.
There are a few injuries on both sides going into the matchup.
The Seminoles got some clarity in the first ACC availability report on Thursday night, which deemed eight players out for FSU and 15 out for Wake Forest.
Florida State also had four players listed as questionable (RB Kam Davis, RB Roydell Williams, WR Elijah Moore, WR Teriq Mallory) and five others who are probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, WR Gavin Blackwell, DB Ja'Bril Rawls, TE Randy Pittman Jr., DL LaJesse Harrold).
The biggest losses for FSU are true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson. Both players were ruled out earlier this week. Boggs has been fighting through an injury throughout the season while Thompson went down against Pittsburgh.
As for Wake Forest, starting tight end Eni Falayi is questionable. Quarterback Robby Ashford and center Devin Kylany are probable, along with backup tight end Will Loerzel.
On Friday evening, the ACC released the second of three availability reports for the matchup. The report will be updated for a final time two hours before kickoff on Saturday.
Updated ACC Availability Report For FSU-Wake Forest
The second availability report offered one big change for Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons ruled out starting tight end Eni Falayi, who has caught 15 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns this season.
The Seminoles didn't make any changes.
OUT:
— LB Stefon Thompson
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
QUESTIONABLE:
— RB Kam Davis
— RB Roydell Williams
— WR Elijah Moore
— WR Teriq Mallory
PROBABLE:
— QB Tommy Castellanos
— WR Gavin Blackwell
— DB Ja'Bril Rawls
— TE Randy Pittman Jr.
— DL LaJesse Harrold
WAKE FOREST:
OUT:
— DB Sascha Garcia
— DB Rushaun Tongue
— DB Ashaad Williams
— DB Braxton Winston III
— QB Elijah Oehlke
— TE Harry Lodge
— RB David Egbe
— WR Wesley Stroebel
— LB Luke White
— OL Uber Ajongo
— OL Clinton Richard
— OL Nathan Pahanich
— TE Eni Falayi
— WR Ian VerSteeg
— DL Josh Harrison
— P Rohan Macneill
PROBABLE:
— QB Robby Ashford
— OL Devin Kylany
— TE Will Loerzel
