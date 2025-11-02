FSU football's Duce Robinson goes viral with highlight-reel catch
The Florida State Seminoles are well on their way to snapping a four-game losing streak.
In the early stages of the fourth quarter, Florida State has built a 35-0 advantage against Wake Forest. The Seminoles have scored all five of their touchdowns on the ground, but the success hasn't come without big plays through the air.
Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson has provided a major spark for the Seminoles, catching four passes for 137 yards.
Robinson made arguably his most eye-popping play of the season in the second half.
FSU WR Duce Robinson Makes Insane Catch
With Wake Forest on the cusp of scoring, a bobbled snap led to a fumble recovery by redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, the first by the Seminoles in nearly a year. A penalty on the Demon Deacons gave Florida State the ball back near midfield.
Three plays later, Robinson struck.
As the Seminoles faced a 3rd and 6, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos fired a ball near the sideline in Robinson's direction. The pass was short of the receiver, and Robinson recognized that immediately. He slowed his stride, turned back, and leaped while extending his left hand, somehow reeling in the pass as he was hit by two defenders.
A SportsCenter top-10 worthy play, no doubt.
Florida State would punch in a touchdown to cap off the possession.
On the ensuing drive, Robinson got things started with a 39-yard catch on the first play to set up running back Gavin Sawchuk's second score on the ground.
Robinson also made a 65-yard reception in the first half that led to Florida State's first touchdown of the night.
This is the third time in 2025 that Robinson has recorded 100+ receiving yards in a single game.
On the season, Robinson has caught 33 passes for 678 yards and three touchdowns.
