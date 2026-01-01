FSU football reportedly welcoming back another player for 2026

Florida State is starting off 2026 with some positive news.

Over the last two days, the Seminoles have been able to retain three players on the roster who were evaluating their options, including junior wide receiver Duce Robinson and redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls.

READ MORE: FSU football retains key defensive piece despite portal chaos

Once originally set to transfer, the coaching staff has reportedly convinced a promising underclassmen to stick wit the program.

Landen Thomas Reportedly Returning To Florida State

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Landen Thomas (18) celebrates a first down grab as Charleston Southern Buccaneers safety Davion Williams (2) looks on during the second half of the game at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

According to Noles247's Zach Blostein, sophomore tight end Landen Thomas is expected to remain at Florida State despite previously announcing plans to hit the portal earlier this year.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in all 12 games but only caught three passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns. He's dealt with injuries coming into the season for two consecutive years.

Thomas signed with the Seminoles as a blue-chip prospect, ranked as the No. 8 tight end in the 2024 class. He was a big recruiting win for head coach Mike Norvell and Chris Thomsen, who flipped Thomas from Georgia.

In his first year with the program, he saw action in all 12 games, starting the final seven. Thomas recorded 14 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown, earning the Devaughn Darling Award for the team's freshman of the year.

With Thomas back in the fold, it'll be interesting to see if FSU can convince Randy Pittman Jr. to stick around too. Currently, Thomas is the most experienced tight end on the roster.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News