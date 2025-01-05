Florida State Lands Another Defensive Line Transfer In Tennessee's Jayson Jenkins
Florida State has rebuilt its defensive line this offseason, utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal and high school/JUCO ranks to stack up on talent and experience. New defensive line coach Terrance Knighton is going to have a lot of different skill sets at his disposal during his first season with the Seminoles.
On Sunday, Tennessee defensive lineman transfer Jayson Jenkins revealed that he plans to continue his college career in Tallahassee. Jenkins spent the last three seasons with the Volunteers after joining the program as a three-star prospect in 2022.
Jenkins appeared in 13 games for Tennessee last fall, totaling nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble as a member of the rotation along the defensive line. In just 214 snaps, he totaled he recorded a 75.5 PFF which ranked 11th on a defense that made the College Football Playoff. Jenkins recorded two tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks in a 25-15 victory against Oklahoma on September 21. He also forced a safety during the win.
In total, Jenkins appeared in 21 games during his time with the Volunteers. He recorded 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. Jenkins is ranked as the No. 124 overall transfer and the No. 15 EDGE transfer according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 281-pound defensive lineman is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He has the versatility to play inside or outside in Florida State's new 3-3-5 multiple defense.
The Seminoles have two scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, and redshirt junior Aaron Hester.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, and former Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs in the transfer portal.
Jenkins is the 14th transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman, former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson, former Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus, former Wake Forest center Luke Petitbon, former North Carolina linebacker Caleb LaVallee, and former Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs.
