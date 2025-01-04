Former Florida State Football Staff Member Returning To Tallahassee
Florida State's coaching staff has undergone a major overhaul over the last couple of months. The Seminoles brought in a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, defensive line coach, safeties coach, and offensive line coach. Head coach Mike Norvell's staff will look a lot different in 2025.
Days into the new year, the Seminoles are making another addition to the program, this time with a familiar face who has ample experience coaching under Norvell. NoleGameday has learned that FSU will be hiring graduate assistant Cooper Williams away from Missouri. Williams spent the 2024 season working with the Tigers' offensive line as the program achieved a 10-3 record and a 27-24 victory against Iowa in the Music City Bowl.
It's unclear where exactly he'll slide in on the coaching staff but there is an open analyst role open after Gabe Fertitta departed for the offensive coordinator job at Nicholls State. Williams will be a solid addition as FSU looks to rebuild its offensive line under new position coach Herb Hand.
Prior to his one season at Missouri, Williams worked alongside Norvell for seven consecutive years. He started off his coaching career as a student assistant at Memphis in 2017 after his playing days concluded. He moved into an analyst role in 2018-19 before following Norvell to Tallahassee when he was hired by the Seminoles.
Williams served as an offensive assistant during his first season at Florida State in 2020. He was a graduate assistant over his last three years with the Seminoles. Throughout his tenure, Williams assisted former offensive line coach Alex Atkins and was a well-regarded member of the program. Williams was on staff when FSU went 13-1 and won the ACC Championship in 2023.
A Memphis native, Williams suited up for the Tigers from 2014-16. Memphis made a bowl game during all three years of his playing career, including in 2016 where Norvell's debut with the Tigers resulted in an 8-5 finish. He earned his bachelor's degree in business management from the university the following year. Florida State produced nine all-conference selections along the offensive line during his time with the program.
