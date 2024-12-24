Florida State Lands Massive Ole Miss Offensive Line Transfer
Florida State has landed a tenth commitment from an experienced player in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Tuesday, former Ole Miss offensive lineman Micah Pettus announced he was continuing his college career in Tallahassee. Pettus was recently on campus for a visit and decided he'd seen everything he needed to pull the trigger on transferring to the Seminoles.
Pettus spent the last four seasons with the Rebels, developing into a starter for most of the last three years. He started 11 games at right tackle in 2024, grading out at an above-average level (72.8) in 765 snaps, per PFF. Pettus surrendered one sack but did allow 15 hurries and 18 pressures while committing seven penalties. His 74.0 run-blocking grade would've been the second highest by any offensive lineman on FSU's roster.
READ MORE: Former FSU QB Named New Offensive Coordinator At Jacksonville State
The Alabama native has played over 2,100 snaps in the SEC, with basically all of that experience coming at right tackle. In total, Pettus appeared in 33 games, with 29 starts, at Ole Miss. He signed with the program as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class.
Pettus was a starter on an Ole Miss offense that ranked No. 2 in the country in total yards per game (521.4). The Rebels averaged 343.6 passing yards per game (No. 3) and 37.5 points per game (No. 7).
The 6-foot-7, 360-pound offensive lineman is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He's not yet ranked in the NCAA Transfer Portal according to 247Sports.
Florida State has 11 scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt senior TJ Ferguson, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
Pettus is the tenth transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman, and former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson.
READ MORE: 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne Commits To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Lands Versatile UCF Tight End Transfer Randy Pittman
• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Lineman From UCF
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness'
• Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End Transfer Deante McCray