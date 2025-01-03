Florida State Lands Productive Coastal Carolina Pass-Rusher Deamontae Diggs
Florida State has reshaped its defensive line through the NCAA Transfer Portal. The future of the trenches is beginning to become more clear early in the new year.
On Friday, Coastal Carolina defensive end transfer Deamontae Diggs announced his plans to continue his college career in Tallahassee. Diggs was on campus for a visit to learn more about the program and meet with the coaching staff prior to his decision.
Diggs appeared in 13 games, making seven starts, for the Chanticleers last fall. He totaled 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two pass deflections. Diggs recorded a season-high seven tackles and one tackle for loss in a 31-19 defeat to Marshall on November 16. He was credited with 18 pressures in 441 snaps but did miss 10.5% of his tackle attempts. Diggs graded out at 62.5 overall, per PFF.
The 2024 season marked the first at the FBS level for Diggs. He started off at the FCS level, spending his first four years in college at Youngstown State. After not seeing the field during his first two seasons with the Penguins, Diggs recorded 26 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and one blocked kick over 2022-23.
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee
The Pennsylvania native stands at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds. He has one season of eligibility remaining. Diggs chose Florida State over programs such as Kansas, Purdue, UNLV, and James Madison. He's ranked as the No. 301 overall transfer and No. 27 DL transfer according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles have two scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, and redshirt junior Aaron Hester.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams and former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray in the transfer portal.
Diggs is the 13th transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman, former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson, former Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus, former Wake Forest center Luke Petitbon, and former North Carolina linebacker Caleb LaVallee.
READ MORE: Ex-FSU Offensive Coordinator Played Pivotal Role in Five-Star OL's Flip to LSU
