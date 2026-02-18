Former FSU Football QB Tabbed as Next Maryland Offensive Coordinator

Florida State’s footprint across the college football landscape extends far beyond Tallahassee, Florida. From quarterbacks who went on to win championships elsewhere to assistants who built powerhouse programs of their own, an influence continues to ripple through the sport.

You could point to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who began his career as a graduate assistant at Florida State under the late Bobby Bowden. Kenny Dillingham has elevated Arizona State since taking over as head coach, while Deion Sanders continues to command national attention at Colorado.

Clint Trickett Named Offensive Coordinator with the Terrapins

Jacksonville State Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett walks the field during spring football action in Jacksonville, Alabama April 17, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Florida State quarterback Clint Trickett spent two seasons with the 'Noles primarily as a backup to EJ Manuel. He was expected to serve that same role behind Jameis Winston and Jake Coker, who both went on to win national championships with their respective programs. Tricket transferred to West Virginia ahead of the 2013 season and later moved into coaching after a series of injuries sidelined him.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Trickett will be taking over the offense under Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.

SOURCE: Arkansas QB coach Clint Trickett is expected to become Maryland’s new OC. Pep Hamilton, who had been Maryland’s offensive coordinator, is moving into an off-field advisor/analyst role. @Mzenitz first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 17, 2026

Trickett's Offensive Production

Jacksonville State Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett gives instructions during spring football action in Jacksonville, Alabama April 17, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trickett spent last season at Jacksonville State under former FSU DC Charles Kelly, building an offense that averaged more than 408 yards per game, ranking third in the league, while featuring a dominant rushing attack that finished among the nation’s top five at nearly 247 yards per contest. His coaching career began in 2015 as the quarterbacks coach at East Mississippi Community College, a program that gained national recognition through the Netflix series “Last Chance U.”

During his time at Florida State, he was known less for polish and more for potential. Undersized but armed with a live arm, he could stretch the field when things clicked, even if consistency was a work in progress.

In a profession where opportunities can pass quickly, building momentum at each stop matters. Trickett's resume also includes stops at FAU under Lane Kiffin, Marshall, and Georgia Southern. Now, the West Virginia native will be tasked with turning around a Terrapins team that went 1-8 in conference play last season and 4-8 overall.

