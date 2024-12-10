Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
The second day of the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window is underway and it didn't take long for the Florida State Seminoles to have another departure.
On Tuesday morning, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward appeared in the portal. Ward is coming off his second season in Tallahassee, stepping into the rotation at times in 2024 with the Seminoles dealing with a rash of injuries at linebacker. He totaled nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in seven appearances.
Ward redshirted in 2023, appearing in two games while recording three tackles. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team.
The Georgia native signed with Florida State as a three-star recruit in 2023. His primary recruiter and position coach, Randy Shannon, is expected to part ways with the program this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 216-pound linebacker will have three years of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop.
Ward is the 13th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, and redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has five linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Shawn Murphy, junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period.
