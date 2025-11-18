Florida State's Mandrell Desir emerging as important piece of defensive front
Florida State seemingly found its future up front on defense when it recruited twins Mandrell and Darryll Desir out of Miami, Florida, in last year's recruiting cycle. Both brothers have performed well beyond their original recruiting rankings, with one-half of the twins, Mandrell, leading the team in sacks as a true freshman.
Mandrell has a total of 21 tackles, six for a loss, and five sacks, including a forced fumble and sack in Florida State's 34-14 win over Virginia Tech last weekend. Mandrell met with the media on Monday and discussed his early success as a freshman.
READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for final conference game at NC State
Chasing a Higher Standard
Although the production is there for Desir, he still feels like there is another level he hasn't reached yet. As the 'Noles enter their final regular season stretch against NC State on Friday, the freshman defensive lineman isn't as focused on what he's done, but on the plays he believes he's left on the field.
"I definitely felt like I could do way better. I definitely left a lot of sacks out there. Like in most of the games that I got sacks, I could have gotten two, three sacks. It's just all about getting better."
A Young Lineman Earning High Praise From Mike Norvell
Mandrell and his brother making a name for themselves early on is no surprise to FSU head coach Mike Norvell. His increased production each week has landed him firmly in the rotation up front. Norvell said that the jump isn't accidental, but a product of understanding how dominant a player he can be.
"Mandrell is a guy who is extremely explosive. Obviously, very strong in what he does, but you're seeing him grow up week by week, Norvell said of the 6'4'', 262-pound lineman. "I think he's probably playing as good as any freshman D-lineman in the country for what I see, and probably as good as any freshman that might be out there."
If the Desir brothers continue on their current trajectory, FSU's defensive front won't just have foundational pieces; the future might already be here. And, if you asked Mandrell how he feels about playing in Tallahassee, Florida, he'd quickly tell you it is a blessing and that he never wants to leave.
"Playing at Doak is a blessing. I actually love it here. I never want to leave, honestly."
READ MORE: Former players, fans eager for FSU to get back on track after win over Virginia Tech
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok