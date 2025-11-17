FSU football releases depth chart for final conference game at NC State
The Florida State Seminoles only have two games remaining in the 2025 regular season. Both of those contests will fall on the road and showing up outside of Tallahassee has been a problem for the Seminoles so far.
Head coach Mike Norvell and his team will be looking for an answer to their struggles when they travel to North Carolina State on Friday night.
The Wolfpack started out the season 3-0 but has dropped five of their last seven games. Their most recent win during that period was against No. 8 Georgia Tech on November 1.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For ACC Road Game Vs. NC State
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against North Carolina State. There were a few changes to note.
On offense, true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs is back on the depth chart as the primary backup to sophomore Lawayne McCoy. Boggs replaces true freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey in the lineup.
True freshman wide receiver Teriq Mallory is no longer listed as a co-backup with redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, behind starter and junior Duce Robinson.
On defense, Florida State switched up the cornerback room as redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury. True freshman Shamar Arnoux steps into the starting lineup opposite of senior Jerry Wilson. Redshirt freshman Charles Lester III will back up Arnoux while redshirt freshman Cai Bates will back up Wilson.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr. OR Samuel Singleton Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr. OR Roydell Williams, RS Sr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Elijah Moore, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr. OR Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Jayvan Boggs, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr. OR Amaree Williams, So.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. Kevin Wynn, Fr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Deante McCray, RS Jr. OR Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr. OR Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr. OR Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Shamar Arnoux, Fr.
2. Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Cai Bates, RS Fr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
Punt Returner:
1. Squirrel White, Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
