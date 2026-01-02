Former promising FSU running back expected to visit two Big Ten programs

The Florida State running back room was expected to be a strong suit for the Seminoles in 2025 and had its fair share of flashy plays and big moments last season. The one criticism that most fans had was a rocky rotation as the stable failed to find consistency, leaving room for attrition as the next season approaches.

Running backs Roydell Williams (graduation), Caziah Holmes (graduation), Gavin Sawchuk (transfer portal), Jaylin Lucas (transfer portal), and Kam Davis, who entered the portal in December, are all expected to depart the program.

That would leave Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton as the likely one-two punch, with athlete Micahi Danzy providing a speedy option at both running back and wide receiver.

Davis Expected to Visit Two Big Ten Programs

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Per ESPN's Max Olson, Davis is planning to visit both Wisconsin and Michigan State as potential destinations for the former blue-chip recruit.

Florida State transfer RB Kam Davis is planning to visit Wisconsin and Michigan State, per his agency @JustWinMGMT. Davis rushed for 224 yards and 1 TD with the Seminoles. pic.twitter.com/aDOyWuupME — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 2, 2026

Davis appeared in 13 games for the Seminoles, rushing for 224 yards and a score. Various injuries throughout the two seasons he spent in Tallahassee, Florida, kept him from seeing a more significant role in the FSU offense. He had eight rushes for 51 yards and one touchdown over four games in 2025.

The Albany, Georgia native was ranked No. 3 nationally at the running back position and No. 12 in Georgia according to 247Sports. Davis was Florida State's longest committed recruit (February 2021) in the Class of 2024 and is currently rated as a three-star transfer.

When healthy, his downhill running style and low center of gravity would benefit both Wisconsin's Jeff Grimes and Michigan State's Nick Sheridan's offenses.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

