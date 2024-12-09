Florida State's Mike Norvell Endorses FIU's New Head Football Coach
Former Florida A&M head coach and Duke assistant Willie Simmons has taken the lead role as head coach at FIU. Simmons is just one year removed from winning the 2023 SWAC National Championship while leading the Rattlers to their 16th Black College Football National Title. He was 45-13 at the helm of FAMU before being hired away by Duke for one season, coaching running backs, helping lead the Blue Devils to a 9-3 season and their first victory over Florida State in history.
Continuing to climb in the coaching ranks, Simmons was hired by Florida International University to fill the vacancy left by Mike MacIntyre who was fired last Sunday after consecutive 4-8 seasons.
"Willie Simmons has the rare combination of being an outstanding tactician, teacher, and connector of men. I have no doubt that he will have success at FIU." Duke head coach Manny Diaz said about the hire.
Diaz is not the only ACC head coach to vouch for Simmons. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and Simmons spoke often when the latter was at FSU's neighboring university FAMU. Norvell spoke highly of Simmons' track record and character saying that he will help elevate the program to its "fullest potential."
"I'm so excited for Willie to be named the head coach. He is an incredible man and will be a wonderful ambassador for the university as he helps elevate the program to its fullest potential. Willie has a proven track record," Norvell said of Simmons. "He and his family will be impactful in the community, and he will develop great young men who will not only achieve on the field but will represent FIU football in a first-class fashion."
Simmons gained experience as an assistant coach at Clemson, Middle Tennessee, and Alcorn State before earning his first head coaching role at Prairie View A&M. As an FCS head coach, he has compiled an impressive overall record of 66-24.
