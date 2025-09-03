Florida State’s Mike Norvell won’t let team relax after Alabama upset
No. 14 Florida State is reeling off an incredible upset victory over No. 21 Alabama last weekend in a 31-17 victory that sent the stands inside of Doak Campbell Stadium wild as they stormed the field. As great of an accomplishment as that win was for the program, head coach Mike Norvell doesn't want any slack in the line as he aims to take the ACC once again.
Norvell met with the media after practice on Wednesday, and before mentioning the ups and downs of how the team responded to the upset, he wants to see more out of his team.
One Step Isn’t Enough As Norvell Challenges Seminoles to Keep Improving
"It's something we talk about all the time: are you willing to fight for your improvement? Coming off the game Saturday, I'm sure all of them, as well as every coach, probably got a lot of positive text messages and feel a little bit better," Norvell said. "You accomplished the first step, but none of us signed up for one step. It's about the continued growth as you progress through a season. Can you go and be better than what you've been?"
Continued growth has been a theme since he arrived at Florida State, and in his sixth season at the helm, he's not letting the team take any days off, although it doesn't seem like any of them want to, regardless. The general sense around the program is that, although Saturday's victory was great for the moment, the next game lies in wait, and Saturday is in the past.
Norvell Demands Intensity Moving Forward
Norvell expects intensity, which is a cause and effect of how they practice and what shows up on the field. Although the 'Noles are expected to win this Saturday, East Texas A&M is no different.
"I thought yesterday was probably one of our best practices we've had throughout. Today, there were a few moments where I didn't quite like the intensity in every period like it needed to be," Norvell continued. "So, guys got challenged, that got addressed, and it's an opportunity for us to grow through what we need to be as we continue to push forward."
Tragedy Strikes Team
Not even days after the victory over Alabama, the highs of the win turned into tragedy when freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot late Sunday evening. This has undoubtedly had an impact on the team, and Norvell keeps his players informed regularly. Norvell said Pritchard is stable and that he was able to check on him yesterday.
"It's a lot. I'm not going to say it's not. I mean, I try to give the players a daily update. I talked to Ethan's dad this morning. I'm trying to just check on him, check on Ethan," Norvell said. "I was able to go by yesterday for a short period of time with limited visitation, but a chance just to be there, even for just a handful of minutes."
"It's good to be with him, and he's still in stable condition and, like I said, we're going through the process, and he's got all the things that are in front," Norvell added. "I mean, we're absolutely praying for him every day."
Despite the emotional swings of the past week, from a program-defining upset to rallying around a teammate, Norvell’s message to his team remains the same: focus forward. Saturday’s win over Alabama will live in the moment, but Florida State’s goals extend well beyond one game.
Florida State will host East Texas A&M inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
