Three key matchups that will shape Florida State’s game vs. East Texas A&M
The Florida State Seminoles find themselves in a completely different world than they did seven days ago.
Last week, the 'Noles barely received any votes in either the AP or Coaches Poll, and there were worries that the team wouldn't make a bowl game. Now, they are ranked 14th in the AP Poll and are considered a formidable opponent after taking down the Crimson Tide in convincing fashion.
What went right for the Seminoles against Alabama, and how will it translate toward their next opponent, the East Texas A&M Lions?
Well, the previous edition of three key matchups predicted that the Garnet and Gold would need to be solid in these three areas of the game to have a shot. Those three areas were the FSU run defense, the FSU pass protection, and the ability to temper emotions.
The run defense allowed less than 40 yards rushing after Alabama's first drive. Castellanos had to dance, but put up a decent stat line in the air, and the Crimson Tide were penalized more than the Seminoles, including some costly flags going FSU's way.
Many fans will be riding high on the massive win last weekend and will be making the trek to see the Seminoles in action. If you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. FSU Pass Defense vs. East Texas A&M's Air Attack
Last week, the Seminoles provided a stellar performance on the ground, both offensively and defensively.
The pass defense didn't look horrific by any means. In fact, FSU defensive back Earl Little Jr. was potentially the best player on the field on Saturday. However, the pass defense somehow didn't play up to the level that the run defense did. The air defense gave up 254 yards and two touchdowns.
With the Lions likely finding themselves in passing situations on Saturday, look for the Seminole pass defense to make their mark against ETAMU, a team that produced 244 yards through the air against the No. 16-ranked SMU Mustangs in Week 1. The SMU squad did force two pick-sixes, keep in mind.
2. FSU's Mental Resolve to Play Its Best Against The Lions
We saw it in 2021: The Florida State Seminoles took a top-tier Notre Dame team to overtime during Labor Day Weekend, but then lost in a heartbreaker against the FCS (now-FBS) Jacksonville State squad the following week.
Any given Saturday, things can go wrong.
However, this contest should be more about Florida State proving to itself that it will avoid playing down to the level of its competition, as it did in '21.
Anyone can get up for Notre Dame or Alabama. But can the 2025 Seminoles get up for every game, especially after a dramatic upset?
3. Florida State's Ability to Keep Important Tape (and Players) Out of Sight
Once again, any given Saturday, the Seminoles could lose to anybody.
However, with big games such as Virginia, Miami, and Clemson on the horizon, the best situation for the Seminoles includes a game in which FSU wins comfortably, but doesn't put any new schemes or trick plays on tape.
Florida State did a good job with this in 2022 as it faced off against Duquesne in Week 0, and then faced LSU in New Orleans the week after.
The 'Noles saved their trick plays for the Bayou Bengals, and it paid off.
Moreover, against North Alabama in 2023, FSU found themselves in a 13-0 hole and had to run quarterback Jordan Travis more than they should've.
If the Seminoles can keep Tommy Castellanos out of harm's way and maintain a comfortable win against the Lions, it will be a successful mission for the 'Noles.
