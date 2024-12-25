Florida State Offers All-Conference Louisiana Tech Wide Receiver Transfer On Christmas Eve
There's no time for the Florida State Seminoles to waste ahead of the holidays. The Seminoles are doing everything they can to upgrade their roster following a 2-10 campaign this fall.
On Christmas Eve, FSU extended an offer to Louisiana Tech wide receiver transfer Tru Edwards. After originally expecting to wrap up his college career later this month, Edwards now has an extra year of eligibility under his belt following a temporary unique NCAA waiver. Student-athletes who competed at non-NCAA schools (junior college, prep school, etc) for one or more years are eligible to compete in 2025-26 if those individuals would have otherwise used their final season of competition during the 2025-25 academic year.
Essentially, Edwards gets one last run at the college level and he entered the portal on Tuesday after learning of the ruling. He's quickly picked up offers from FSU, Texas A&M, Washington, and Mississippi State. Interest should continue to pile up for the talented wide receiver who is coming off a career year in 2024.
Edwards appeared in 12 games, making 11 starts, and caught 77 passes for 897 yards and six touchdowns. He led Louisiana Tech in receiving, recording 100+ yards receiving four times. Edwards posted a season-high four catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in a 30-20 loss to North Carolina State on September 14. Following the regular season, he was named a first-team All-CUSA selection.
A Louisiana Tech legacy, Edwards spent the last three years with the Bulldogs. He appeared in 26 games, making 16 starts, and totaled 99 catches for 1,178 yards and eight touchdowns. His father, Troy Edwards, was the 1998 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner at LA Tech and spent seven years in the NFL.
The younger Edwards began his college career at the junior college level with Navarro College. During his second year with the program, he earned an NCJAA All-America honorable mention after leading the team with 39 catches for 434 yards and four touchdowns in seven games
Edwards landed at Hawaii following his time in JUCO. In his lone season with the Rainbow Warriors, he caught five passes for 37 yards while contributing at wide receiver and on special teams. He transferred to Louisiana Tech after the 2021 season.
The Louisiana native stands at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds. His explosion is evident as Edwards scored an 86-yard touchdown against Jacksonville State,
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott. The program also landed USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson.
Earlier in December, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
