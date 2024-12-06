Florida State Offers Experienced Offensive Lineman Transfer With Ties To Gus Malzahn
Florida State allowed the most sacks in the FBS in 2024 and its poor offensive line bogged down the rest of the team. The performance led to former offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins being fired as the Seminoles look to significantly upgrade the position group this offseason.
On Friday afternoon, FSU offered UCF offensive lineman transfer Marcellus Marshall. He's coming off his second season with the Knights after beginning his college career at Kent State. Marshall started in all 12 games this fall, primarily contributing at right guard.
Marshall obviously has a direct link to new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. A reunion could make sense considering his experience in the system and Florida State's need for warm bodies upfront. Marshall only graded out at 58.4 overall this season but he had a 77.8 pass-blocking grade, per PFF. That number is higher than any Seminole offensive lineman recorded in 2024.
The West Virginia native has played nearly 2,500 snaps at the FBS level, including 1,571 snaps at UCF. He is a veteran who has proven to be versatile, starting games at five positions along the offensive line during his career. Marshall played left tackle at Kent State in 2022 and earned starts at right guard, left guard, center, and right tackle with the Knights.
Marshall was part of a UCF offense that averaged 200+ rushing yards per game in two straight years, including 248.1 yards per contest this season. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and earned first-team All-MAC honors while at Kent State.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He's preparing for his sixth season at the college level. Marshall also reports offers from Stanford, Northwestern, and San Diego State.
Florida State has 11 scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt junior Julian Armella, redshirt junior Bryson Estes, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
