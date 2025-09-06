Florida State’s postgame rock breaking takes on emotional meaning after East Texas A&M win
Florida State had a football game to play on Saturday but all anyone in Tallahassee could think about was true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard.
Last weekend, Pritchard was injured in a shooting incident in Havana, FL, which left him hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The tragedy has been tough for everyone in the community to wrap their heads around.
The Seminoles honored Pritchard and his family throughout the victory in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. led the team onto the field while displaying Pritchard's No. 35 jersey. He even carried it with him to the pregame coin toss. Little Jr. also donned eye paint, which read 'E. Pritchard 35'
Later in the first half, Florida State showed Pritchard's father on the video board during a timeout. Every fan in the stands stopped to show their respect and support.
FSU went on to take East Texas A&M to the woodshed, playing with a fiery effort inspired by Pritchard. The Seminoles won 77-3, tying for the second-largest margin of victory in program history, and putting 90 players on the field in the process.
Following the game, head coach Mike Norvell didn't call on a player to break Florida State's second rock of the season. Instead, he brought up Pritchard's father, leading to an emotional moment in the locker room.
"Ethan's dad came to spend today with us. He told me the other day, he goes 'this is where his boy wants to be.' We got it done for him. I want you to take that [the gameball] to him. A lot of great performances today but if you guys are good," Norvell said as the entire team cheered in agreement for Pritchard's father to break the rock.
Norvell fought through tears while talking about Pritchard in his postgame presser.
"Ethan, I recruited him for years, got a chance to watch him grow and just when he committed to Florida State, the way that he plays the game, it's a passion, energy. He loves it," Norvell said. "Absolutely loves it."
"To know that right now that's taken away from him in a senseless act and something that just -- you don't always know why. You don't always know why you have to go through things in life," Norvell continued. "You don't understand the reasoning. But I do believe that God has his hand over Ethan and this football team and just all the relationships."
"But just to have Earl [Pritchard] here today, he's a wonderful man, and being with him, I know it's so very hard, and I know it's so hard for anybody to have to go through," Norvell added. "But he told me earlier this week, he said, I know where my boy wants to be, so I'm going to go stand in his place for him. To see the team and just the embrace for that, like, it's special."
Florida State senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos shattered the first rock of the season following the upset win against Alabama. In the victory, Castellanos accumulated 230 total yards and scored on the ground.
The Seminoles will have their first BYE week before returning to action against Kent State on September 20.
