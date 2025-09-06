No. 14 Florida State football decimates East Texas A&M, 77-3
No. 14 Florida State Seminoles swarmed Tallahassee in Week 2 to face off against the East Texas A&M Lions as they continue to push for what some think will be a stellar 2025 season. The 77-3 win was the largest margin of victory in program history.
The 'Noles went into the matchup expected to win, and they did just that. They put on a football clinic for the now 0-2 Lions.
Castellanos was 8-11 for 237 yards and three touchdowns, ending the night with a 343.7 passer rating, while wide receiver Duce Robinson and running back Gavin Sawchuk accounted for 261 yards and four scores in the victory.
READ MORE: Pre-game injury updates for Florida State Seminoles vs. East Texas A&M Lions
Florida State Strikes First
After winning the toss, the Seminoles deferred, and defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, Jr. started the defense off with a third-down sack that gave Florida State the ball. The offense took the field and went to work. FSU stuck mostly to the ground game with running back Gavin Sawchuk to cross midfield.
After a completion from quarterback Thomas Castellanos to wide receiver Duce Robinson, the 'Noles were in scoring position. Sawchuk was able to punch it in from the one-yard line to take the lead.
Robinson and Sawchuk Steal the Show
It didn't take Florida State long to make the score 14-0. On the first play of their second drive, Castellanos found Robinson blazing past a defender for an 82-yard touchdown. Robinson was quiet last week against Alabama, but had 173 receiving yards and two scores on five receptions against East Texas A&M.
It didn't take long for Robinson to find the end zone again, this time with a spectacular one-handed 42-yard catch with defensive back Javon Gilliespie in coverage. The fireworks kept flying on the ensuing drive with an interception by defensive back Earl Little, Jr. for a 48 yard return. The interception marked the first of the season for the Seminoles.
Robinson added to the stat sheet on a 20-yard reception to close out the first quarter. Sawchuk found the end zone again to make the score 27-0. A few short plays later, Sawchuk made it a hat trick with his third touchdown of the day, covering 53 yards. Overall, Robinson and Sawchuk accounted for 261 yards and five scores.
Wide receiver Micahi Danzy carried the rally, showing off his elite speed on a 53-yard touchdown run to make the score 42-0. His first touchdown came last weekend against FSU's 31-17 win over Alabama.
Quarterback Kevin Sperry made his college debut, and the Seminoles scored on his first drive. Although the 'Noles kept the ball mostly on the ground, they got into scoring position on an 18-yard rush by Sperry.
Sperry found wide receiver Jayvon Boggs crossing the end zone for a three-yard score, a first for both players. His second touchdown came later in the day on a 43-yard pass to running back Ousmane Kromah. Quarterback Brock Glenn also made his season debut and immediately found tight end Amaree Williams for a 35-yard touchdown.
The remainder of the points in the game came in garbage time. Overall, 12 different players (3 passing, 4 rushing, 5 receiving) scored touchdowns.
Defense Nearly Pitches Shutout
FSU defense created two takeaways, with the second interception coming halfway through the second quarter. Defensive back Jerry Wilson was able to jump a route on a pass thrown by quarterback Will Madonna. Overall, the defense allowed 92 yards passing and 105 yards rushing. They had three sacks and nine tackles for loss.
FSU moved to 2-0 on the season and will move on to Kent State at home on September 20.
READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok