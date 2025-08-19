Florida State ramping up preparations for top-10 Alabama in season opener
The countdown is on. Florida State entered game-prep week on Tuesday ahead of its highly anticipated season opener against Alabama on August 30, setting the stage for one of college football’s biggest early showdowns.
All eyes will be on the Seminoles as they take on the Tide inside Doak Campbell Stadium, a matchup loaded with playoff implications and national attention.
A key question will be whether or not FSU head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles can rebound from last year, and whether or not Alabama's Kalen DeBoer will start the season strong after a 9-4 finish in 2024.
Norvell met with the media on Tuesday after practice to preview the matchup, and scoring on Alabama's defense isn't expected to be easy. Despite the loss of linebacker Jihaad Campbell and defensive back Malachai Moore, the Tide's defense will be tough to overcome. They return most of their starting positions after ranking No. 10 in the country a year ago in PPG (17.4).
Alabama's Defensive Front Could Present a Challenge
They still have a formidable rotation in the defensive front in Tim Keenan III, James Smith, Jr., and LT Overton. For FSU's new offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn's run-heavy offense to thrive, there will need to be some wiggle room up front.
"They’ve got great versatility. You’re going to see the four down with pressures. You know, they’ll jump into their three-down, kind of mixed-looking fronts. I think coach Wommack does a nice job with his variation in his attack," Norvell said.
"There are times that they’re going to bring plus one at any point, where they’re going to force you to either get the ball out or, obviously, into some challenging situations," Norvell added. "We’ve seen that they’ve had great impacts against offenses."
Alabama’s Secondary Wont Make it Easy, Either
Projected to be one of the top secondaries in the country, Alabama is expected to field Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown at corner, while Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb are expected to anchor the safety spots. Rotational players like Dijon Lee Jr., Zavier Mincey, and Cam Calhoun should also play key roles in the defensive backfield.
Hubbard tied for team interceptions last season, and the secondary itself accounted for 12 of the team's 14 picks. But there is wiggle room for Florida State. The team allowed close to 200 passing yards per game and 320 yards of total offense in 2024.
"This is a defense that I think is very, very experienced in the back end, and I think they’ve got some newcomers that they’re excited about in coverage," Norvell continued. "So for us, it’s going to come down to a lot of one-on-ones. They’re going to try to force the issue with what they’re doing defensively... It's a very experienced defense that's coming back and one that has a lot of ability."
Norvell Isn’t Overlooking the Challenge Ahead
Alabama is currently ranked No. 8 in the preseason polls, and it will be the first time the Tide has played inside the newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium. Norvell seems to have a boom or bust approach regarding the outcome.
"This is a huge game. And I’m not saying, “Well, it’s just like any other game.” No. Hell no. I mean, you get freaking Florida State–Alabama—it's awesome. Kicking off the season with that. A top-10 team is coming in here, for all of it."
