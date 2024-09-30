Florida State Releases 12 'Notes To Know' For Home Game Against Clemson
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against Clemson. The release included 12 'notes to know' for the ACC matchup in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides An Update On Injury To Florida State's Starting Quarterback
Check them out below.
- Florida State plays its fourth home contest in five games this week when it hosts Clemson. In last season's matchup at Clemson, the Seminoles ended the Tigers' 25-game ACC home winning streak that was the longest active streak in the country with a 31-24 overtime victory at Memorial Stadium.
- Warrick Dunn, who in December will become FSU's 11th College Football Hall of Fame inductee, will be recognized with his National Football Foundation On-Campus Salute during Saturday's game. Playing in an era before statistics from bowl games counted toward career totals, Dunn became the first player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in three different seasons and left FSU as the program’s career rushing record holder with 3,959 yards. He still holds school records with 22 career 100-yard rushing games, including a school-record streak of six straight 100-yard games in 1995, a single-season yards-per-rush average of 7.5 from 1995 and a career average of 6.9 yards per rush.
- Florida State is 24-8 since the start of the 2022 season. The team's 24 total wins and 75.0 winning percentage in that span are the best in the ACC, with the win total ranking 11th nationally and the winning percentage 13th.
- The Seminoles rank 7th in the nation with two blocked kicks this season, both by Shyheim Brown. The redshirt junior blocked a 38-yard field goal vs. Cal and a 27-yard field goal at SMU and is one of three players tied for 1st in the country with two blocked kicks this season. Brown, who also blocked the potential game-tying PAT with no time left on the clock in Florida State's 24-23 win over LSU at the Superdome in 2022, is the sixth player in program history to record multiple career field goal blocks.
- Florida State leads the ACC and ranks 2nd in the country with a net punting average of 47.21 yards per punt. Alex Mastromanno's average of 49.8 yards per punt is 1st nationally. Last year, FSU was 3rd in the country in net punting.
- Ryan Fitzgerald is one of three kickers in the country with multiple makes from at least 54 yards. He is one of four kickers with three 50-yard field goals in 2024 and the sixth kicker in FSU history with at least three 50-yard field goals in a single season.
- Florida State registered 7.0 sacks in the win over Cal, its most in a game since also having 7.0 in the 2023 ACC Championship Game and the most allowed by the Bears in a game since October 19, 2019. That sack total is also the most by an ACC team against an FBS opponent this season and tied for the 3rd-highest single-game sacks total nationally in 2024.
- Over the past three games, the Seminoles have combined for 28.0 tackles for loss with 13.0 sacks and three takeaways.
- FSU recorded season-high tackles for loss totals in back-to-back games. The Seminoles registered 9.0 TFLs against Memphis before making 12.0 TFLs against Cal, the Seminoles' most in a game since recording 14.0 TFLs in the 2023 ACC Championship Game win vs. No. 14 Louisville. It was the most TFLs allowed by Memphis since December 27, 2022, and most allowed by Cal in 2024.
- Florida State did not allow a tackle for loss on a running play at SMU, the Seminoles' first game without a negative-yard rushing play since October 14, 2023, vs. Syracuse. FSU started the same five offensive linemen in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Eight different offensive linemen made at least one start through the season's first four games, matching last year's 14-game total.
- Six Florida State players have made their first collegiate start in 2024. Linebacker Blake Nichelson has started each of the last four games, while offensive lineman Jaylen Early has started three consecutive contests. Defensive back K.J. Kirkland started vs. Memphis and vs. Cal, and wide receiver Hykeem Williams started vs. Cal and at SMU. Tight ends Brian Courtney and Jackson West made their first career starts vs. Memphis.
- The broadcast crew for Saturday will include Play-by-Play Mark Jones, Analyst Roddy Jones, and Reporter Quint Kessenich.
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
READ MORE: FSU Star Safety Reportedly Missed Memphis Loss Due To July DUI Arrest
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Highest and Lowest Graded Seminoles From FSU's Embarrassing Loss To SMU
• Florida State Fans, Former Players React to Blowout Loss to SMU Mustangs
• Mike Norvell Explains Why He Replaced DJ Uiagalelei With Brock Glenn During FSU's Loss
• Florida State's Offensive Struggles Magnified in 42-16 Loss to SMU Mustangs