Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Pivotal ACC Game Against Clemson
Florida State put forth its most disappointing performance of the season on Saturday night as the Seminoles were ran over in Dallas to the tune of a 42-16 loss. It was one of the largest margins of defeat that FSU has faced in years under head coach Mike Norvell as a highly anticipated campaign in Tallahassee continues to go down the drain.
Nothing will get easier from here as Florida State enters the toughest part of its 2024 schedule, starting with a home game against Clemson. The Tigers will certainly be looking for revenge after falling to FSU for the first time in nine years last season.
On Monday, the Seminoles released their updated depth chart prior to the contest against Clemson. Florida State made a few changes to the two-deep to note on.
The most significant change is that redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Glenn is now listed as a co-starter with DJ Uiagalelei. Glenn entered Saturday's loss late in the game following a pick-six from Uiagalelei. At the time, trainers were spotted checking out Uiagalelei's hand and Norvell commented on the injury after the game. It remains to be seen if the veteran will miss time.
Outside of that, redshirt senior Kentron Poitier is now a co-starter with Hykeem Williams at one of the three wide receiver spots. Deuce Spann is no longer on the depth chart Plus, Landen Thomas and Brian Courtney have been elevated to co-starters with Kyle Morlock at tight end. Jackson West is no longer listed at the position.
To round out the switches on offense, redshirt junior Bryson Estes is listed as a co-starter with Keiondre Jones at left guard while redshirt freshman Andre' Otto is now a co-starter with TJ Ferguson at the other guard spot. Robert Scott is now a co-backup at left tackle with Lucas Simmons and Richie Leonard IV is no longer on the two deep.
On defense, redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph is now the co-starter with veteran Kevin Knowles II at the nickel position. Earl Little Jr. moves ahead of Davonte Brown at free safety.
The only other change was true freshman Lawayne McCoy becoming the lone starter at punt returner.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. DJ Uiagalelei, RS Sr. OR Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
3. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Kam Davis, Fr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Jalen Brown, RS Fr.
2. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Hykeem Williams, So. OR Kentron Poitier, RS Sr.
2. Elijah Moore, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr. OR Brian Courtney, Jr. OR Landen Thomas, Fr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Robert Scott, RS Sr. OR Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, Sr.
Right Guard:
1. TJ Ferguson, RS Jr. OR Andre Otto, RS Fr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
3. Jaylen Early, RS So.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. DJ Lundy, RS Sr.
2. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Kevin Knowles, Sr. or Edwin Joseph, RS Fr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
Free Safety:
1. Conrad Hussey, So.
2. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
3. Davonte Brown, RS Sr.
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
2. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Kam Davis, FR or Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
2. Malik Benson, Sr.
