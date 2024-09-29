Nole Gameday

FSU Football Freshman Scores First TD vs. SMU Mustangs

Florida State Seminoles tight end Landen Thomas found the end zone for the first time in his career on Saturday.

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are mounting for their fourth loss of the season. After starting the season with three straight losses, the Seminoles welcomed Cal into the ACC by defeating them. The same tune won't be sung in Dallas as the SMU Mustangs are currently beating the Seminoles.

Late in the third quarter, Florida State was trailing 28-9, though DJ Uiagalelei connected with true freshman tight end Landen Thomas for the team's second touchdown of the night, trimming the deficit to 28-16.

For Thomas, this marks his first career touchdown -- and likely the first of many he'll score sporting garnet and gold. The 20-yard catch is his lone reception through three quarters.

While Uiagalelei has now cashed in his second score of the game, he's still not playing well. He's only converted on 50 percent of his passes and has also thrown two interceptions in the game. There's some life for Florida State in Dallas, though it seems like 1-4 is on its way for the Seminoles.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season.

