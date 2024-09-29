FSU Football Freshman Scores First TD vs. SMU Mustangs
The Florida State Seminoles are mounting for their fourth loss of the season. After starting the season with three straight losses, the Seminoles welcomed Cal into the ACC by defeating them. The same tune won't be sung in Dallas as the SMU Mustangs are currently beating the Seminoles.
Late in the third quarter, Florida State was trailing 28-9, though DJ Uiagalelei connected with true freshman tight end Landen Thomas for the team's second touchdown of the night, trimming the deficit to 28-16.
READ MORE: FSU Football Responds to SMU Mustangs' Opening-Drive TD
For Thomas, this marks his first career touchdown -- and likely the first of many he'll score sporting garnet and gold. The 20-yard catch is his lone reception through three quarters.
While Uiagalelei has now cashed in his second score of the game, he's still not playing well. He's only converted on 50 percent of his passes and has also thrown two interceptions in the game. There's some life for Florida State in Dallas, though it seems like 1-4 is on its way for the Seminoles.
READ MORE: Florida State To Be Without Veteran Offensive Guard Against SMU
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at SMU Mustangs
• How To Watch Florida State vs. SMU: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Three Key Matchups For FSU Football's First True Road Test vs. SMU Mustangs
• Former FSU Basketball Star Signs Extension With LA Clippers