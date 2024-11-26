Florida State Releases Ten 'Notes To Know' For Season Finale Against Florida
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against Florida. The release included ten 'notes to know' for the matchup in Tallahassee.
Check them out below.
- Florida State wraps up its 2024 season by hosting in-state rival Florida on Saturday night. The Seminoles and Gators first played in Tallahassee in 1964, and the all-time series is tied 14-14-1 in games played in the state capitol including a 45-38 FSU win in 2022.
- FSU ranks 1st in ESPN's Special Teams Efficiency rankings with an efficiency rating of 78.4, nearly six points higher than the country's 2nd-ranked team (Vanderbilt, 72.8) and 12.5 points higher than the No. 2 ACC team (Stanford, 65.9).
- Alex Mastromanno's average of 49.1 yards per punt is 1st nationally, and Mastromanno also leads the country in 50+-yard punts with 28. He has by far the most 50-yard punts with one or fewer touchbacks this season as the next-closest punter has 19. Florida State ranks 2nd in the country and 1st in the ACC with a net punting average of 45.25 yards per punt.
- Ryan Fitzgerald is the only kicker in the nation still perfect on field goals with at least 12 attempts this season. He is also one of three kickers in the country with five made field goals from at least 52 yards - converting from 59, 56, 54, 53 and 52 yards this season - and the only kicker in FSU history to make three career field goals from at least 54 yards. He has matched the FSU single-season record with five 50-yard field goals and is one of five kickers nationally with five 50-yard field goals in 2024.
- Florida State is the only team in the ACC and one of two nationally with a kickoff return touchdown in each of the last three seasons. Samuel Singleton Jr., extended FSU's streak to three straight years with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the second half at Duke. Last year, Deuce Spann had a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown at home against the Blue Devils, and in 2022 Trey Benson recorded FSU's first kickoff return touchdown since the 2013 season when he returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a score against Boston College.
- Luke Kromenhoek made his first collegiate start in last week's win and was 13-of-20 passing for 209 yards with three touchdowns while adding 31 rushing yards. Kromenhoek is the only true freshman in FSU history to pass for three touchdowns in his first start, and his 71-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Khi Douglas on the first play of the second half is the 2nd-longest completion by a true freshman in program history and longest by an FSU true freshman since 1976.
- The Seminoles are tied for 3rd in the nation with five blocked kicks this season, courtesy of four field goals and one punt block, after blocking one field goal vs. Cal, one at SMU and two vs. Clemson and adding a punt block at Duke. Florida State is one of only two teams in the country to block at least one kick in four different games against P4 conference opponents, and its four-game streak with at least one blocked kick between the SMU and Duke games is the longest nationally this season. FSU's 14 blocked kicks under Mike Norvell are tied for 7th nationally and 2nd among P4 conference programs since the start of the 2020 season.
- Florida State is tied for 7th nationally with 19 successful 4th-down conversions this season. The Seminoles have converted at least one 4th down in nine games this year, including a 7-yard pass from Brock Glenn to Kyle Morlock to extend a drive that resulted in a field goal at Notre Dame. FSU converted four 4th-down attempts against both Clemson and Miami and is one of three P4 conference teams with at least four 4th-down conversions in multiple games this season.
- FSU has started nine different offensive line combinations through 11 games this season, the most in the country in 2024 and the most by Florida State since at least 2000. Ten offensive linemen have made at least one start, the most for FSU in one season since 2019. Last year, in 14 games, Florida State started four offensive line combinations and eight different offensive linemen.
- Florida State's 2024 schedule is ranked as the 5th-toughest in the nation according to the NCAA. FSU's opponents have a cumulative .678 winning percentage.
