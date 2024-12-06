Florida State Reportedly A 'Team To Watch' For Speedy Kentucky Wide Receiver Transfer
The Florida State Seminoles had one of the worst drop rates in college football in 2024. With plenty of potential, FSU never quite rose to the occasion with flashes of promise marred by long stretches of inconsistency, leading to the firing of position coach Ron Dugans. It's obvious that the room needs an upgrade from top to bottom.
The Seminoles will likely turn to the NCAA Transfer Portal once again. The program has added at least one wide receiver transfer in four straight recruiting cycles. FSU is already reportedly involved with an athlete who has declared his intentions to enter the portal
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Florida State is 'a team to watch' for Kentucky wide receiver transfer Barion Brown. He announced his departure from the Wildcats earlier this week. Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and LSU are also involved.
A five-star prospect out of high school, Brown has spent the last three years suiting up in Lexington. As a true freshman, he recorded a career-high 50 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns. He added 43 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns along with 12 rushes for 147 yards and another score as a sophomore.
This past season, Brown hauled in 29 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns while adding 13 carries for 50 yards and another score. He's also an electric kick returner, with five scores in the return game during his college career, including three in 2023. Brown has returned 50 kicks for 1,465 yards - an average of 29.3 yards per return. His five kick return touchdowns are an SEC record.
That's notable because Florida State has been outstanding on most special teams units but has struggled with consistency in kick return and punt return. The Seminoles ranked No. 42 in average yards per kick return (21.6) and No. 132 in average yards per punt return (1.53). Brown would have a chance to instantly provide a boost as a returner and is a speedy threat on the outside.
The 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver will be a true senior next season. He was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection as a return specialist.
Florida State has eight scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Darion Williamson (COVID-19 year), junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Destyn Hill, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, thee-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
