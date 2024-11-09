Florida State Rules Out Two Starting Defenders Ahead Of Notre Dame Matchup
Florida State continues to be beaten down by injuries in 2024. With three games remaining in the season, the Seminoles are missing multiple starters and members of the two-deep, forcing a ton of younger players to take on larger roles.
In the most recent loss to North Carolina, the Seminoles lost redshirt senior cornerback Fentrell Cypress II after two drives and saw sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer carted off in the second half. Head coach Mike Norvell addressed Cryer's status earlier in the week but didn't provide much of an update on Cypress II.
According to a Florida State spokesperson, Cypress II and Cryer have been ruled out of the Saturday night matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Seminoles will have to go deeper into their defense, particularly at linebacker with redshirt senior DJ Lundy out for the season and redshirt freshman DeMarco Ward missing the last game.
Cypress II (70.8) and Cryer (70.6) have each been two of the highest-rated defenders on Florida State's defense. Replacing them against a top-rushing offense will be no easy task.
Cypress II has recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, and five pass deflections in nine starts. The Seminoles will likely turn to sophomore Quindarrius Jones and redshirt freshman Ja'Bril Rawls in his absence. Both earned a career-high in snaps last week. Azareye'h Thomas will man the opposite side while Kevin Knowles II and Edwin Joseph split most of the snaps at nickel.
At linebacker, the Seminoles are down to six healthy scholarship players (Omar Graham Jr., Blake Nichelson, Cam Riley, Shawn Murphy, Timir Hickman-Collins, Jayden Parrish). Cryer has been a steady force this season, totaling 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one interception in eight appearances, with two starts.
With Cryer unavailable, Graham Jr. and Nichelson will probably man the starting unit. Riley and Murphy should handle the rest of the snaps behind them. It seems unlikely Hickman-Collins or Parrish would debut tonight but maybe walk-on AJ Cottrill gets a little action.
NoleGameday will also be looking out for players such as running back Kam Davis, center Maurice Smith, offensive tackle Robert Scott, linebacker DeMarco Ward, and safety Ashlynd Barker during pregame warmups.
Florida State and Notre Dame are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.
