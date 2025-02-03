Florida State running back continues to show off elite speed on track with dazzling finish
Florida State has plenty of speed on its roster but there might not be a faster Seminole than redshirt freshman running back Micahi Danzy. After showing some promise on the football field last fall, Danzy is competing on the track this offseason and he's already beginning to make a name for himself.
To begin February, Danzy placed his name firmly in the FSU record books. He tied the fifth-fastest time in program history with a 46.34-second 400-meter at the Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky. The time placed him second among competitors in the 400-meters. It was an excellent event for the Seminoles as six members of the team recorded top-10 FSU program performances.
Danzy, in particular, continues to shine. He was named the ACC's Rookie of the Week in January after contributing to Florida State's second-place finish in the 4x400 at the Clemson Invitational. He placed third in the 300-meter (33.34 seconds) and helped the Seminoles to a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 in the Jimmy Carnes Invitational.
The Tallahassee native appeared in four games during his first season at Florida State. He rushed two times for five yards and hauled in one reception for 38 yards. Danzy made his debut against Clemson and saw action against Miami, Charleston-Southern, and Florida.
It remains to be seen exactly where he fits in along Gus Malzahn's new offense but Danzy has a chance to be special with his unique frame and elite speed.
It's no surprise that Danzy is dazzling with his speed. He starred on the track as a prep athlete, winning the 400-meter dash and earning silver in the 200-meter dash at the 2023 USATF National Junior Olympics. He was the FHSAA 2A state champion in the 200-meter and 400-meter in 2023 and 2024 along with being the runner-up in the 100-meter as a senior. Danzy boasts personal bests of 10.57 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 20.88 seconds in the 200-meter dash, 45.88 seconds in the 400-meter dash, and 22-10.5 in the long jump.
Danzy averaged 9.5 yards per carry and 120.6 yards per game while leading Florida High to a state championship appearance in 2022.
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
