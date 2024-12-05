Florida State Tight End Will Get a Shot on Defense This Spring
Florida State tight end Amaree Williams joined the Seminoles in the Class of 2024 as a 4-star defensive end prospect out of The Benjamin School. He was a 6'4'' recruit who reclassified from the 2025 class due to his athleticism and playmaking ability at the prep level. After transitioning from the defensive side of the ball to tight end he made an immediate impact with 71 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the eight games he appeared in as a true freshman.
FSU wrapped up the first day of Early Signing Period and landed another promising prospect in Chase Loftin, a 6'6'' four-star tight end out of Omaha, NE. When speaking about the addition of Loftin, paired with tight end Landen Thomas, who is already on the roster, head coach Mike Norvell said that they will be testing the waters with Williams at defensive end during the spring.
"Obviously, we've got Landen and, obviously, even Amaree, who when Amaree came here, signed as a defensive end but knew he would be an athlete," Norvell said. "As he came in as a true freshman, wanted to get him on the field, he earned that and his role at tight end. We're going to really look at him a lot this spring at defensive end as well because I still think he can do both."
The comments signify confidence in not just Williams on defense but all three underclassmen in the tight end room, especially an opportunity for Loftin. "With that opens even a greater door of opportunity for Chase to come in and have a chance to make an immediate impact because I think he absolutely has the skill set to do so," Norvell added.
There is a long offseason ahead for the Florida State Seminoles and another year in a college football strength and conditioning program will do wonders for the young freshman out of North Palm Beach, FL.
