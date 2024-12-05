Florida State Standout Defensive Tackle Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
With the 2024 season over in Tallahassee, it's decision time for players across Florida State's roster. Whether that's sticking with the Seminoles, transferring, or taking a shot at the professional level, the next few weeks will be filled with players making the best choices for their futures.
On Thursday afternoon, Florida State standout defensive tackle Joshua Farmer announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Farmer is coming off his fourth year with the program and walked on senior night despite being listed as a redshirt junior. That made it pretty obvious where his mind was leaning as far as his future with the Seminoles.
This isn't an unexpected loss by any means. Most around the program figured that Farmer and fellow redshirt junior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson would move on following the season.
Farmer released a statement thanking Florida State's coaches, players, and fans.
"I would like to thank my family and friends, for they have motivated me beyond measure," Farmer wrote. "I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for molding me into the player and man I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank all the Noles fans for taking me in and treating me like family. Playing for Florida State was a goal I set for myself when I was just a kid from Port St. Joe/Apalachicola. It is one of the best decisions I have ever made.
"I have grown off the field just as much as I have developed on it," Farmer continued. "I've had the opportunity to play for some of the best coaches anybody can ask for. After talking with my family, I'm excited to announce that I will be fulfilling a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
The Florida native started in 25 games over the past two seasons, totaling 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. He tied a career-high with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in FSU's victory on the road against Clemson in 2023.
Farmer signed with Florida State in the 2021 class and was one of the first recruits to commit to Mike Norvell. He was 6-foot-3, 250-pounds when he arrived on campus. Four years later, Farmer has bulked up to 318 pounds as his frame has matured.
He's the first member of FSU's roster to declare for the draft this year. The program produced ten draft picks in 2024.
