Spring Cleaning: FSU Football's updated roster showcases weight gains and losses for the Seminoles
Florida State kicks off spring camp on Wednesday and there is a lot of anticipation bulding in Tallahassee after a season to forget last fall. The Seminoles have done their part to put themselves in a position to back bounce, hiring a slew of new coaches and bringing plenty of fresh faces across the roster.
On Monday, FSU provided an update to its roster, revealing a multitude of weight changes over across each position group. There were 54 Seminoles who altered their bodies by at least five pounds dating back to the beginning of the Tour of Duty and offseason conditioning. That includes 19 players who gained 10+ pounds and four who lost 10+ pounds.
READ MORE: Former FSU star and 3-time Super Bowl champion signs with New York Jets
Let's take a look at all the weight changes below before the spring officially begins. The results are organized by position group and class.
Quarterbacks:
Thomas Castellanos (Sr.): 196 pounds to 201 pounds (+5)
Brock Glenn (RS So.): 215 pounds to 217 pounds (+2)
Michael Grant (RS So.): 206 pounds to 217 pounds (+11)
Trever Jackson (RS Fr.): 187 pounds to 191 pounds (+4)
Kevin Spurry (Fr.): 200 pounds to 212 pounds (+12)
Running Backs:
Roydell Williams (RS Sr.): 214 pounds to 221 pounds (+7)
Caziah Holmes (RS Sr.): 215 pounds to 219 pounds (+4)
Jaylin Lucas (RS Jr.): 175 pounds to 173 pounds (-2)
Samuel Singleton (RS So.): 195 pounds to 201 pounds (+6)
Kam Davis (So.): 224 pounds to 217 pounds (-7)
Zay Parks (RS Fr.): 192 pounds to 196 pounds (+4)
Jeremiah Johnson (RS Fr.): 204 pounds to 207 pounds (+3)
Tight Ends:
Markeston Douglas (RS Sr.): 275 pounds to 270 pounds (-5)
Greyson Labiad, (RS Jr.): 245 pounds to 250 pounds (+5)
Randy Pittman (Jr.): 225 pounds to 237 pounds (+12)
Landen Thomas (So.): 235 pounds to 239 pounds (+4)
Amaree Williams (So.): 219 pounds to 230 pounds (+11)
Luke Douglas (RS Fr.): 208 pounds to 231 pounds (+23)
Chase Loftin (Fr.): 215 pounds to 223 pounds (+8)
Wide Receivers:
Squirrel White (Sr.): 167 pounds to 170 pounds (+3)
Duce Robinson (Jr.): 220 pounds to 222 pounds (+2)
Hykeem Williams (Jr.): 215 pounds to 218 pounds (+3)
Jordan Scott (Jr.): 215 pounds to 219 pounds (+4)
Jalen Brown (RS So.): 174 pounds to 181 pounds (+7)
Lawayne McCoy (So.): 176 pounds to 184 pounds (+8)
BJ Gibson (So.): 193 pounds to 198 pounds (+5)
Micahi Danzy (RS Fr.): 185 pounds to 189 pounds (+4)
Elijah Moore (RS Fr.): 204 pounds to 203 pounds (-1)
Camdon Frier (RS Fr.): 192 pounds to 192 pounds (+0)
Willy Suarez, (RS Fr.): 183 pounds to 191 pounds (+8)
Jayvan Boggs (Fr.): 200 pounds to 204 pounds (+4)
Tae'Shaun Gelsey (Fr.): 215 pounds to 235 pounds (+20)
Offensive Linemen:
Gunnar Hansen (RS Sr.): 330 pounds to 330 pounds (+0)
Adrian Medley (RS Sr.): 305 pounds to 305 pounds (+0)
Micah Pettus (RS Sr.): 350 pounds to 355 pounds (+5)
Luke Petitbon (RS Sr.): 297 pounds to 303 pounds (+6)
Jacob Rizy (RS Sr.): 308 pounds to 316 pounds (+8)
Richie Leonard IV (RS Sr.): 331 pounds to 327 pounds (-4)
TJ Ferguson (RS Sr.): 330 pounds to 328 pounds (-2)
Bryson Estes (RS Sr.): 285 pounds to 282 pounds (-3)
Jaylen Early (RS Jr.): 297 pounds to 292 pounds (-5)
Andre' Otto (RS So.): 325 pounds to 325 pounds (+0)
Lucas Simmons (RS So.): 308 pounds to 315 pounds (+7)
Jon Daniels (RS Fr.): 291 pounds to 290 pounds (-1)
Manasse Itete (RS Fr.): 300 pounds to 310 pounds (+10)
Tye Hylton (RS Fr.): 292 pounds to 281 pounds (-11)
Jayden Todd (RS Fr.): 324 pounds to 320 pounds (-4)
Mario Nash Jr. (Fr.): 280 pounds to 270 pounds (-10)
Defensive Linemen:
Darrell Jackson (RS Sr.): 330 pounds to 337 pounds (+7)
Jaden Jones (RS Sr.): 240 pounds to 253 pounds (+13)
Deamontae Diggs (RS Sr.): 260 pounds to 258 pounds (-2)
Aaron Hester (RS Jr.): 244 pounds to 241 pounds (-3)
James Williams (RS Jr.): 250 pounds to 262 pounds (+12)
Deante McCray (RS Jr.): 283 pounds to 274 pounds (-9)
Jayson Jenkins (RS Jr.): 281 pounds to 270 pounds (-11)
Daniel Lyons (RS Jr.): 294 pounds to 292 pounds (-2)
Tyeland Coleman (Jr.): 285 pounds to 301 pounds (+16)
KJ Sampson (RS So.): 306 pounds to 309 pounds (+3)
Grant Fielder (RS So.): 235 pounds to 235 pounds (+0)
D'Nas White (RS Fr.): 336 pounds to 315 pounds (-21)
Jamorie Flagg (RS Fr.): 316 pounds to 314 pounds (-2)
Kevin Wynn (Fr.): 320 pounds to 343 pounds (+23)
LaJesse Harrold (Fr.): 215 pounds to 247 pounds (+32)
Tylon Lee (Fr.): 245 pounds to 277 pounds (+32)
Mandrell Desir (Fr.): 240 pounds to 265 pounds (+25)
Darryll Desir (Fr.): 240 pounds to 261 pounds (+21)
Linebackers:
Stefon Thompson (RS Sr.): 240 pounds to 240 pounds (+0)
Elijah Herring (RS Sr.): 230 pounds to 235 pounds (+5)
Omar Graham Jr. (RS Jr.): 228 pounds to 235 pounds (+7)
AJ Cottrill (RS Jr.): 222 pounds to 228 pounds (+6)
Blake Nichelson (Jr.): 224 pounds to 229 pounds (+5)
Justin Cryer (Jr.): 232 pounds to 237 pounds (+5)
Caleb LaVallee (RS So.): 225 pounds to 228 pounds (+3)
Brandon Torres (RS So.): 225 pounds to 221 pounds (-4)
Timir Hickman-Collins (RS Fr.): 220 pounds to 223 pounds (+3)
Jayden Parrish (RS Fr.): 225 pounds to 223 pounds (-2)
Gav Holman (RS Fr.): 230 pounds to 233 pounds (+3)
Ethan Pritchard (Fr.): 205 pounds to 219 pounds (+14)
Defensive Backfield:
Shyheim Brown (RS Sr.): 208 pounds to 205 pounds (-3)
Ashlynd Barker (RS Jr.): 212 pounds to 216 pounds (+4)
Earl Little Jr. (RS Jr.): 186 pounds to 193 pounds (+7)
Christian White (RS Jr.): 172 pounds to 172 pounds (+0)
Quindarrius Jones (Jr.): 190 pounds to 192 pounds (+2)
Conrad Hussey (Jr.): 200 pounds to 197 pounds (-3)
Donny Hiebert (Jr.): 203 pounds to 200 pounds (-3)
KJ Kirkland (RS So.): 206 pounds to 212 pounds (+6)
Edwin Joseph (RS So.): 190 pounds to 198 pounds (+8)
Ja'Bril Rawls (RS So.): 176 pounds to 185 pounds (+9)
Charles Lester III (RS Fr.): 190 pounds to 193 pounds (+3)
Ricky Knight III (RS Fr.): 175 pounds to 177 pounds (+2)
Cai Bates (RS Fr.): 190 pounds to 196 pounds (+6)
Jamari Howard (RS Fr.): 191 pounds to 197 pounds (+6)
Shamar Arnoux (Fr.): 175 pounds to 192 pounds (+17)
Max Redmon (Fr.): 185 pounds to 196 pounds (+11)
Kickers:
Jake Weinberg (RS Fr.): 182 pounds to 188 pounds (+6)
Punters:
Mac Chiumento (RS Jr.): 222 pounds to 227 pounds (+5)
Long Snappers:
Mason Arnold (RS Sr.): 223 pounds to 225 pounds (+2)
Peyton Naylor (RS So.): 188 pounds to 199 pounds (+11)
Weston Edwards (RS Fr.): 214 pounds to 214 pounds (+0)
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp