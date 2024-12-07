Florida State Veteran Defensive End Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
There are only a few more days remaining until the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window opens on Monday, December 9. The window will last for 20 days, allowing players across the country to explore their options with the NCAA setting a roster limit of 105 starting in 2025-26.
On Friday evening, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr. entered the portal, per his agent. Turner Jr. has spent the last four seasons as a rotational player and contributor on special teams in Tallahassee. He played in all 12 games in 2024, totaling 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Turner Jr. had his best statistical college season in 2023. He recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Turner Jr. played in 13 games, including the ACC Championship victory against Louisville, and made his lone start at Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
The Louisiana native signed with the Seminoles in 2021 as a four-star prospect. In total, he appeared in 33 games, with one start, and totaled 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack.
The 6-foot-4, 251-pound defensive end was honored on senior night prior to the loss against Florida. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
Florida State has six scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Patrick Payton, redshirt senior Jaden Jones, senior Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior Aaron Hester, redshirt sophomore Lamont Green Jr., and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Turner is the second scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann and redshirt junior tight end Jackson West have both declared their intentions to move on.
