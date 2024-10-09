Florida State Veteran Linebacker To Miss Remainder Of 2024 Season
Florida State has been hit hard by injuries during the 2024 season with multiple key players out for the year.
On Wednesday morning, head coach Mike Norvell announced that redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy would miss the remainder of the season due to an unspecified injury.
Lundy is the sixth Seminole to publicly be ruled out for the year alongside wide receiver Destyn Hill, running back Jaylin Lucas, offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, defensive back Jamari Howard, and defensive end Jaden Jones. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and running back Roydell Williams are also dealing with injuries that could last through the remainder of the campaign.
A member of Mike Norvell's first recruiting class at Florida State, Lundy started in the first five games of the season before being sidelined this past weekend. He was with the team during the loss to Clemson and attended practice this week. Lundy recorded 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection on the season.
"Unfortunately, DJ Lundy is gonna be out for the rest of the season. Obviously disappointing, DJ's a young man that's put a lot into the program, he's poured a lot into it," Norvell said on Wednesday. "He's been a really good player for us, great teammate but unfortunately he'll be out for the rest of the year due to injury but obviously he's still been very present here this week helping some of these young linebackers. Grateful for who he is and what he's all about."
During his career with the Seminoles, Lundy appeared in 50 games, with 22 starts, and totaled 208 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, nine pass deflections, and one interception. He also rushed four times for three yards and three touchdowns while catching one pass for two yards and another score.
With Lundy out of the lineup, Florida State will need players such as senior Cam Riley, redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr., sophomore Blake Nichelson, sophomore Justin Cryer, and redshirt freshman DeMarco Ward to step up.
