Florida State veteran testing out position switch in fall camp
The Florida State Seminoles are back in action. With the Seminoles stepping on the practice fields on Wednesday, the preseason is officially underway in Tallahassee.
There have obviously been a lot of changes at Florida State since the beginning of the year, both on the coaching staff and throughout the roster.
When the Seminoles arrived to begin their first practice of fall camp, there was one more difference to note.
Redshirt senior Bryson Estes signed with FSU as a four-star center in 2021. He spent his first four seasons contributing along the offensive line and on special teams for the Seminoles.
However, this offseason, Estes has trimmed down from 285 pounds to 269 pounds. He's now listed as an offensive lineman/tight end on Florida State's roster.
On the opening day of camp, Estes came out sporting No. 86 and practiced with the tight ends. In the four periods that media were allowed to observe, Estes wasn't able to corral the only pass that was thrown his way.
Head coach Mike Norvell addressed the switch following the conclusion of the session. Going into his final season of eligibility, Florida State is trying to find a way to utilize Estes. There's a chance he could work his way into a blocking tight end of sorts.
Norvell wants to see how Estes responds once the pads come on.
“Bryson's a guy that he's been here for a good while,” Norvell said. “He's been a good program guy. We're trying to find a role, if he can be able to define that, maybe as a guy that can go in there and bring that physical presence in some of the multiple tight end sets."
"A guy that is working to make an impact here in his last year," Norvell added. "Definitely a lot of respect for the work that he's pouring into it and looking forward to seeing when we get pads and what he can do."
Estes has appeared in all 39 of Florida State's games over the past three seasons. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship and primarily saw action on the field goal unit in 2023-24. Last season, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was named a Lou Groza Award finalist after going 13/13 on field goals.
The tight end room is stacked with talent as the Seminoles return sophomore Landen Thomas and sophomore Amaree Williams along with the additions of redshirt senior Markeston Douglas, junior Randy Pittman Jr., and true freshman Chase Loftin.
Florida State kicks off its 2025 campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30. The contest will kick of at 3:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on ABC.
