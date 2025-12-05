Patrick Surtain Sr. breaks silence with firm response after FSU football dismissal

Following three seasons with the program, Florida State parted ways with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. on Friday morning.

Seminole fans were expecting coaching changes this offseason after head coach Mike Norvell missed the postseason for the fourth time in six years. However, no one really foresaw Surtain Sr. being at the top of the chopping block.

Regardless, Surtain Sr. seemed as shocked as anyone by the news.

Patrick Surtain Sr. Responds After Being Fired By Florida State

Hours after the announcement, Surtain Sr. offered his point of view on the move for the first time.

"That FIRED s--t hit different. Gave everything for 3 years. I guess 4 years matter more than 40. BET!! Coach Super Good Yall," Surtain Sr. wrote on social media.

To put it bluntly, Surtain Sr. doesn't seem happy. For those who have painted this as a mutual parting of ways, it appears that couldn't be any further from the truth.

Norvell addressed the decision earlier in the day while speaking to the media. The sixth-year head coach did not offer a specific reason that led the Seminoles to fire Surtain Sr.

"Obviously, grateful for Pat and the contributions over the last few years," Norvell said. "That is a great man. Obviously, done a lot throughout the program."

"Pat's, he's done a really job just the investment he's poured in," Norvell added. "Grateful for the time that I've got to work with him and definitely wishing him all the best as we move forward within our staff and the things we need to do and where we need to go."

A very odd statement from Norvell that provided no justifications for another puzzling move.

That's exactly how the last two years have gone for the Seminoles, though. One strange decision after another has put Florida State in this predicament. It all points back to the captain of the ship.

