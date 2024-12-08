Florida State Walk-On Defensive End Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
College football is changing this offseason. Not just because of the NCAA Transfer Portal, but also due to roster limits being limited to 105 players starting in 2025-26. There will be a lot of movement across the country, especially at Florida State with the program listing 124 players on its roster this past season. The Seminoles have already signed 20 high school/JUCO recruits and will be bringing in plenty of transfers.
On Saturday, redshirt freshman walk-on defensive end Xavier Perkins announced he intends to enter the portal. Perkins is coming off his second season in Tallahassee, spending the majority of that time as a reserve while working with the scout team.
Perkins appeared in one game during each of the last two years. He saw three snaps against Southern Miss in 2023 and four snaps against Charleston Southern in 2024. Perkins didn't record any statistics during his stint in garnet and gold.
Perkins stands at 6-foot-4, 237 pounds. He's expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He's the fifth walk-on from FSU's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of the season, joining redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Carson Pielock, redshirt sophomore defensive end Dante Anderson, and redshirt senior defensive end Malakai Menzer.
Florida State has six scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Patrick Payton, redshirt senior Jaden Jones, senior Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior Aaron Hester, redshirt sophomore Lamont Green Jr., and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
