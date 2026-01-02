FSU football gets good news shortly after transfer portal window opens

The Florida State Seminoles received major news on the opening day of the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal window, which started on Friday and lasts through January 16. Aside from extenuating circumstances (head coaching change or a five-day window extension to players currently participating in the College Football Playoff), it will be the only chance that an FBS or FCS player can switch programs ahead of the season.

The new rule was aimed at helping college football rosters remain intact, as consistency across the board enabled a widening parity in the new landscape of college athletics. FSU has had its fair share of shakups leading up to the portal window, with starters like linebacker Omar Graham, Jr., running back Gavin Sawchuk, defensive back Edwin Joseph, and tight end Randy Pittman, Jr. all looking for new options.

Ashlynd Barker to Remain a Seminole

Ashlynd Barker - Instagram.com

Per Zach Blostein of 247Sports, starting safety Ashlynd Barker is now expected to return to Florida State in 2026. The Columbus, Georgia native was briefly removed from the team's online roster after announcing his transfer intentions, but is now listed as a part of the team.

BREAKING: Starting S Ashlynd Barker is now expected to return to Florida Statehttps://t.co/BYbMVoIO4e — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) January 2, 2026

The defensive back position group was seemingly hit the hardest, but aside from needing to replace three key starters, they will need to find a solution for Earl Little, Jr., who declared for the NFL earlier this month.

Barker spent three seasons with the Seminoles and earned a degree in public health. He will return as a redshirt senior. He appeared in 36 games at FSU during his career in Tallahassee, Florida, totaling 78 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and an interception.

His projected return to the team alongside defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls adds to a solution that was starting to look like a concern for the depleted FSU secondary. Florida State now has Quindarrius Jones, Shamar Arnoux, and K.J. Kirkland as players with playing time alongside Rawls and Barker in the defensive backfield.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

