Florida State wide receiver Squirrel White 'ready to go' ahead of 2025 season
Tennessee transfer wide receiver Squirrel White is on campus ahead of spring camp, getting to know his new teammates and adjusting to life in Tallahassee, FL, with his nine-month-old son. He was listed as a top-25 transfer player when the 'Noles landed him in early January after an explosive career with the Volunteers.
The 2025 wide receiver room will look drastically different on offense with the additions of White and wide receiver Duce Robinson out of USC.
White met with the media on Tuesday before quickly heading to a team meeting to discuss the new plan of attack under offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, as well as the quarterback who will be getting him the ball, Thomas Castellanos, a transfer from Boston College.
"I think I saw a clip of him that went viral on ESPN of him making a crazy play, like scrambling around and just finding the receiver down the field. So, I'm definitely familiar," White said of Castellanos. "I’ve seen him before and know what he does."
White appeared in 38 games for Tennessee and tallied 1,665 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per catch. He said that he felt comfortable playing under head coach Mike Norvell and in Malzahn's offense because it is similar to what they ran at Tennessee.
"I feel like I'm very comfortable with the offense and stuff like that. It's a similar offense to what we ran in Tennessee, so I'll be comfortable."
You might wonder how someone would get the nickname "Squirrel," but I can tell you that it wasn't from snatching footballs out of the air like he was saving them for winter. The story of how he got the name from his great-grandmother is a little more wholesome than being named something like "Twiggy Smalls" or "Professor Fluffy Tail." After the name caught on, he just went with it.
"It started when I was a baby. My great-grandmother was holding me in her arms, and a squirrel was out in her garden picking at her tomatoes," White said. "When the squirrel moved, I moved, so she was like, 'That's going to be your name. That's going to be your nickname.'"
With spring camp steadily approaching, White said he's ready to go and compete in 2025.
"As far as being ready to go, I'm always ready to go," the Fur Missile said. "I'm healthy, so I'll be ready to go this spring."
White's full interview can be seen below.
