ESPN predicts NFL Draft stock climb for former FSU star cornerback at Senior Bowl
The Eagles and the Chiefs are set to face off in Super Bowl LIX, and the Ohio State Buckeyes have been crowned National Champions for the 2025 season. Pre-draft processes have already taken place, and All-Star games are set to take place over the next week, followed by the NFL Combine and individual university Pro-Days throughout the month.
While the Florida State Seminoles won't have the 13 players headed to the league as they did in 2023, there are a few who declared for this year's NFL Draft who could hear their name called early on despite a disappointing 2-10 team last year.
One of those players is standout cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, who is set to compete in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday, February 1. ESPN's Jordan Reid believes that Thomas' draft stock could skyrocket him from the second or third round to a late-day first-rounder if he performs well in the contest.
"Thomas was the best defender on a disappointing Seminoles team. At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, he is a long and wiry corner who thrives in press-man coverage," Reid said of Thomas. "His fluid hips and sudden change-of-direction skills allow him to have clean technique and remain consistent in coverage. His 14.8 QBR allowed as the primary defender ranked in the top 30 among FBS defensive backs."
Thomas played in 37 games for the Seminoles over three seasons, tallying 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. At 6'1'', 191 pounds, Reid says that Thomas could benefit from adding size to his frame but that NFL scouts have told him that his upside is "tremendous."
FSU Accepted Senior Bowl Invites
- Placekicker, Ryan Fitzgerald
-Cornerback, Azareye'h Thomas
-Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer
ESPN's current prediction on where the Niceville, Florida native will land is early-to-mid Day 2 in the NFL Draft.
"Scouts have told me Thomas will likely be drafted in the second or third round. He needs to add bulk to become a more consistent tackler in run support, but his upside is tremendous," Reid continued. "The controlled setting of the Senior Bowl could be beneficial for Thomas, as his technique in press-man coverage is among the best in this year's class and will likely shine there. I believe Thomas could rise into the back end of the first round if he practices well in Mobile."
Watch for Thomas alongside teammates Fitzgerald and Farmer in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl as all three players are expected to excel in Mobile, Alabama.
