Florida State's win over Alabama brings in over 10M viewers

𝟏𝟎.𝟕 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 average viewership with a peak of 12.9 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 viewers



🍢 Highest mid-afternoon Week 1 audience on record



🍢 2nd-highest peak audience for any game during Week 1



🍢 7th-highest 3:30 window for any regular season game in CFP Era



Box. Office.… pic.twitter.com/t3jPZLCqEe