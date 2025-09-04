Nole Gameday

Florida State's win over Alabama brings in over 10M viewers

The entire country was watching as the Seminoles took down the Crimson Tide.

Tommy Mire

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

While I don't think either fanbase has calmed down after No. 14 Florida State’s upset win over No. 21 Alabama, and why should they? The Crimson Tide came into Tallahassee on August 30 carrying all the momentum as a near two-touchdown favorite to leave Doak Campbell Stadium 1-0.

Instead, the Seminoles flipped the script. Led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos and a complete team effort, Florida State stunned the Roll Tiders 31-17.

Whether it was Castellanos’ preseason remarks, the back-and-forth between players, or his postgame merch drop, the Seminoles didn’t just back up their talk; they amplified it.

For a Florida State program trying to make a statement, few things were sweeter than putting on a nationally watched display of dominance that left little doubt about who owned the night.

The Game Set A Week 1 Viewership Record

Florida State Seminoles
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis (3) and associate head coach Odell Haggins react after a play Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

There is little doubt that the entire country would be tuning in for Week 1 upsets, but given the success Nick Saban had in rebuilding the 'Bama brand into a powerhouse, and the stereotype of overconfident Alabama fans, this one probably hit a little closer to home.

The game averaged 10.7 million viewers, peaking at 12.9 million, which set the highest mid-afternoon audience on record.

Five plays that changed the game in FSU football's dismantling of Alabama

The Second-Highest Peak Audience For Any Week One Matchup

FSU football fans
Matthew McConnell - Florida State University News

The Alabama-FSU showdown wasn’t just huge on the field. It was massive on TV. The game peaked at 12.9 million viewers, making it the second-largest peak audience for any Week 1 game, trailing only Texas-Ohio State’s 16.6 million.

It even outdrew peak viewership from marquee matchups like Clemson-LSU and Notre Dame-Miami (sorry, UF, cupcake wins don’t exactly pull ratings). It also ranked as the seventh-highest 3:30 p.m. kickoff in the College Football Playoff era, another indicator of just how many eyes were glued to Florida State’s statement win.

For the Seminoles, it wasn’t just a victory. It was a nationally televised reminder that they’re back on the good side of the spotlight.

Florida State will look to carry that momentum into this weekend as they return to Doak Campbell Stadium for a noon kickoff against East Texas A&M. Although not exactly a blockbuster, after a statement win that put the Seminoles back in the national spotlight, look forward to FSU-Virginia on September 26 and FSU-Miami on October 4.

READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football